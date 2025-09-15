Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C.’s budget deficit $665M higher than forecast, now at $11.6B

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 2:26 pm
2 min read
The B.C. legislature from the front lawn at Victoria, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. View image in full screen
The B.C. legislature from the front lawn at Victoria, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The B.C. government is now projecting a deficit of $11.6 billion, which is $665 million more than projected in the latest budget.

The government is projecting a deficit of $12.6 billion next year and $12.3 billion in 2027-28.

B.C. Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey said that despite disruption and uncertainty around global trade at this time, the province’s economy remains steady.

“While B.C.’s diversified economy is better positioned than many to weather these headwinds, there’s no doubt that tariffs are challenging our economy and there is pressure on our fiscal position,” she said.

“We’re being focused with our spending, making smart reductions where we can, being strategic with our investments to drive economic growth and foster innovation to build a stable economic future for B.C., and support the services people count on.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bailey said the increased deficit comes from decisions such as eliminating the carbon price (a loss of $2.8 billion), along with a decrease in revenue sources, such as property transfer tax (a loss of $247 million), sales tax, natural resources, federal government contributions and higher fire management costs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 2025-26 deficit is partially mitigated by an increase in corporate income tax revenues and from B.C.’s share of the historic $32.5-billion lawsuit against tobacco companies in recognition of the harms caused by the companies’ actions, the province said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'B.C. budget 2025: Record deficit forecasted amid U.S. tariff uncertainty'
B.C. budget 2025: Record deficit forecasted amid U.S. tariff uncertainty
Trending Now

“In the current fiscal and economic climate, we’re focusing on the key services that people and families need, and protecting the services we all depend on now, and for the future. This work is ongoing as we plan for Budget 2026,” Bailey said.

According to information provided by the provincial government, lower economic growth is projected for 2025 and 2026 due to impacts from tariffs, a slowing global economy and a slowdown in the housing market.

Story continues below advertisement

A stable labour market, exports of liquefied natural gas and an increase in residential construction are expected to help B.C.’s economy recover in the medium term.

David van Hemmen, vice-president of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, said this latest fiscal update confirms that the province’s finances are not on a sustainable path.

“The threat of U.S. tariffs has damaged our economy and caused substantial uncertainty that has affected the entire economy,” he said in a statement.

“The B.C. government needs to use the levers it has to increase confidence and certainty. It is critical that we turn words into action and proposals into shovels in the ground.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices