Over 7,000 engineering students at Polytechnique in Montreal to strike

Send this page to someone via email

Over 7,000 engineering students at Polytechnique in Montreal will go on strike next week, after the university announced it would phase out grants aimed offsetting education costs.

The engineering school had offered the grants since 2014 to offset costs associated with mandatory internships.

They will phase out the grants between now and the 2027 winter semester.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Gabriel Comby, president of the student union, says over 700 students voted last week to stage a strike on Sept. 25 and 26.

The university says local students will have to pay about $572 more in fees once the grants are fully phased out.

The university says students from outside of Quebec will pay about $1856 more in fees.

Comby says the administration is placing its financial burdens on students.

Story continues below advertisement

He says this is unacceptable since many students already rely on financial aid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2025.