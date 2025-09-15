Menu

Canada

RCMP says probe into fatal northern Manitoba plane crash could take days

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 15, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
RCMP say a tragedy in northern Manitoba is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board.

Four people were killed Saturday night when their float plane crashed 40 kilometres south of St. Theresa Point First Nation, en route to Makepeace Lake.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre said the victims — two couples between the ages of 49 and 53 — were all from the community. The only survivor was a 20-year-old pilot, who suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Manaigre said the incident is bound to have an impact on the remote First Nation, which is only accessible by air or ice roads in winter.

“We’ve got two couples that have lost their lives doing traditional hunting methods,” Manaigre said.

“They had children, so it’s definitely going to affect that community. Hopefully, the Transportation Safety Board can get some answers to them quickly.”

Manaigre said TSB investigators remained at the scene Monday morning and will likely be there for several days, and that police were allocating more resources to the probe, considering the difficulty of getting into and out of the area.

“We may have to put in some additional personnel just to assist getting access to the site, which is at least a kilometre in from the lake.

“They’re going to have to prep a landing site for a helicopter that’s probably going to be in and out quite a bit.”

Premier Wab Kinew said in a social media post that Manitobans’ “hearts are heavy” with the news of the tragic crash.

