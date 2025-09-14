Heavy rain didn’t dampen Roughriders’ fans spirits ahead of Montreal game

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, more than 21 millimeters of rain fell in Regina, flooding streets and getting folks soaked.

Despite this, Roughriders fans from Saskatchewan and beyond came out to show their excitement for the game. Whether in bars or at the Roughriders merch shop, the weather didn’t stop diehard fans from coming out.

More details in the video above.