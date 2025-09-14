Menu

Sports

Heavy rain didn’t dampen Roughriders’ fans spirits ahead of Montreal game

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted September 14, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Roughriders fans come out to show their support
WATCH: Despite the rainy weather in Regina, Roughriders fans were seen out and about in preparation for Sunday's game against Montreal.
On Saturday, more than 21 millimeters of rain fell in Regina, flooding streets and getting folks soaked.

Despite this, Roughriders fans from Saskatchewan and beyond came out to show their excitement for the game. Whether in bars or at the Roughriders merch shop, the weather didn’t stop diehard fans from coming out.

More details in the video above.

