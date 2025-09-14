‘He was everything to our family’: Toddler killed in Ont. daycare crash laid to rest

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a toddler in Ontario is remembering him for his laughter and curiosity, and how he brought joy to all those around him.

They’re also hoping the almost 18-month-old boy’s death will bring about justice and accountability.

Liam Riazati was inside the First Roots Early Education Academy in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon when a vehicle that had been parked outside the daycare drove through the front window.

The vehicle struck several children and staff — killing Liam and seriously injuring another child. In total, seven children and three adults were taken to hospital with injuries.

Liam’s family held a memorial and funeral on Sunday, where they paid tribute to the young boy.

His mother read a letter to her son in Persian, and in a translated version provided by the family, she spoke of the joy Liam brought to their lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We had been waiting for so long for an angel to be born into our lives. I will never forget those beautiful days — those days when, if anyone asked me the last time I was truly happy, I would think of them,” she said.

“Seventeen months — just 17 months — we lived, we loved, and then everything ended. It’s been three days now, and we’ve been like walking dead in our own home. Life doesn’t go on without you, Liam.”

Liam’s aunt, Mina Riazati, spoke on behalf of the family.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s very hard to explain … We didn’t even think for a second that we would sit here gathered for his funeral. He was only a 17-month-old baby. Innocent,” she said outside the funeral.

“He was cute, beautiful, smart. He was everything to our family.”

2:05 Ontario to propose safety changes after Richmond Hill daycare crash

A 70-year-old man has since been charged with dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm. York Regional Police have said they don’t believe it was an intentional act.

Story continues below advertisement

The day following the incident, the Ford government said it plans to make changes to the rules governing the areas around child care centres.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said in a statement released Thursday afternoon he wanted to stop people from parking immediately in front of or beside child care centres and playgrounds “to ensure the safety of children and staff.”

“I have ordered my ministry to work with service managers, inspectors, and service providers to identify any vulnerabilities and take immediate actions in advance of upcoming legislative changes,” he wrote in a statement.

He also wrote he would review any rules that stop child care centres from adding bollards or elevated curves in front of their buildings.

But Liam’s aunt says action by government needs to be taken quickly, and legislation should be in place to prevent another tragedy.

“It could be prevented from the beginning. We don’t need to lose people, to lose kids to do something,” Mina said.

“I cannot blame anyone except those that are creating these laws.”

She points out that daycares should have more stringent rules on how they’re designed; for example, governing large glass windows.

“There is no reason for a daycare to have full wall glass. It doesn’t make sense (…) And nothing in the front to stop the car? How are you going to blame the driver when there was no safety in the beginning?”

Story continues below advertisement

Richmond Hill Mayor David West, who was at the funeral, says the pain of Liam’s death has been felt throughout the community. He agrees change is necessary, and says he will be watching the province’s discussions about it closely.

“This is certainly one of the saddest days in our city for sure,” he said.

Liam’s family said the “only way to get peace” is to hear that laws are in place to protect children and day-care workers.

“At this point, day cares are not safe. I’m telling everyone. It’s not safe,” Mina said.

— with files from Lexy Benedict, Gabby Rodrigues, Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello