Ontario plans to ban parking outside child care centres after tragic death of toddler

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government says it plans to make changes to the rules governing the areas around child care centres, after a vehicle drove through the front of one in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday, killing a toddler and injuring several others.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said in a statement released Thursday afternoon he wanted to stop people from parking immediately in front of or beside child care centres and playgrounds “to ensure the safety of children and staff.”

He said he would make any legislative or regulatory changes necessary to force all child care centres and playgrounds to comply with the moratorium on parking, although accessible spaces would remain.

“I have ordered my ministry to work with service managers, inspectors, and service providers to identify any vulnerabilities and take immediate actions in advance of upcoming legislative changes,” he wrote in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

He also wrote he would review any rules that stop child care centres from adding bollards, planted or elevated curves in front of their buildings.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The announcement comes in the wake of the tragic death of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy inside a Richmond Hill child care centre on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., police said a vehicle, which had previously been parked outside the building, drove through the front window, striking several children and staff. One child died and another sustained serious injuries.

In total, seven children between the ages of one-and-a-half and three were hit by the vehicle. Three staff members were also injured. The remaining victims remain in non-life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers charged a 70-year-old man with dangerous operation causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

“Information right now has led us to determine this was not a deliberate act,” Const. Kevin Nebrija said on Wednesday.

“The vehicle was in the parking lot at the time and, for reasons unknown, drove through the front of the window. We can appreciate that this is a very alarming call for parents to receive.”

A Hyundai electric vehicle was pulled through the shattered window of the daycare and loaded onto a tow truck on Wednesday evening. It showed little visible damage aside from a dangling licence plate and broken glass on its hood.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday morning, the large window was boarded up with plywood and other pieces of lumber.

Just beneath it, a collection of stuffed animals sat facing the parking lot. Residents had also dropped off bouquets of flowers, a mini basketball and a candle.

A sign that read “please slow down” remained mounted on the wall next to the crash site.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and The Canadian Press