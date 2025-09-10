Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toddler dead, several others injured as vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill child care centre

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 4:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '18-month-old boy killed, 7 children injured after car crashes into Richmond Hill daycare'
18-month-old boy killed, 7 children injured after car crashes into Richmond Hill daycare
WATCH: 18-month-old boy killed, 7 children injured after car crashes into Richmond Hill daycare
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler has died and several others are injured after a car drove through the window of a child care centre in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

York Regional Police said a car drove through the window of the building near Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive around 3 p.m., striking several staff and young children.

“The centre was open at the time, with numerous employees and children inside,” a spokesperson for the force explained on Wednesday evening.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Seven children aged between 1.5 and three years old were hit by the vehicle, as well as three staff members. A 1.5-year-old boy was pronounced dead, while another child remains in serious condition, according to police.

The other children and staff who were struck have non-life-threatening injuries.

York Regional Police said a man in his 70s had been arrested at the scene, though they currently believe the events were a tragic accident.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Information right now has led us to determine this was not a deliberate act,” the spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was in the parking lot at the time and, for reasons unknown, drove through the front of the window. We can appreciate that this is a very alarming call for parents to receive.”

All children and staff were accounted for, police said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices