Toddler dead, several others injured as vehicle crashes into Richmond Hill child care centre

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler has died and several others are injured after a car drove through the window of a child care centre in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.
York Regional Police said a car drove through the window of the building near Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive around 3 p.m., striking several staff and young children.
“The centre was open at the time, with numerous employees and children inside,” a spokesperson for the force explained on Wednesday evening.
Seven children aged between 1.5 and three years old were hit by the vehicle, as well as three staff members. A 1.5-year-old boy was pronounced dead, while another child remains in serious condition, according to police.
The other children and staff who were struck have non-life-threatening injuries.
York Regional Police said a man in his 70s had been arrested at the scene, though they currently believe the events were a tragic accident.
“Information right now has led us to determine this was not a deliberate act,” the spokesperson said.
“The vehicle was in the parking lot at the time and, for reasons unknown, drove through the front of the window. We can appreciate that this is a very alarming call for parents to receive.”
All children and staff were accounted for, police said.
