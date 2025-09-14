Police investigating suspicious death after body found in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo police are investigating what they deem a suspicious death after a body was found in the early morning hours on Friday.

Police say the body of a female was found in the area of West River Road and Brant-Waterloo Road in North Dumfries, Ont., located approximately 10 kilometres south west of Cambridge, Ont.

Investigators are looking into the case and say they have identified a vehicle that may have been involved.

Details of the make and the model of the vehicle have yet to be released by police.

Officers say the victim has been identified and her family has been notified but they haven’t released the circumstances of her death.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.