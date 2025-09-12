Saskatchewan’s bugs aren’t showing signs of leaving anytime soon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan may be moving into the cooler season, but the province’s bugs are still infiltrating patios and homes.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Many of them, however, are not threats — and one pest control expert has some tips on how to deal with it.

Find out more details in the video above.