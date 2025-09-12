Menu

Lifestyle

Saskatchewan’s bugs aren’t showing signs of leaving anytime soon

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wasps in Regina'
Wasps in Regina
WATCH: Bugs in the city aren't showing signs of leaving anytime soon.
Saskatchewan may be moving into the cooler season, but the province’s bugs are still infiltrating patios and homes.

Many of them, however, are not threats — and one pest control expert has some tips on how to deal with it.

Find out more details in the video above.

