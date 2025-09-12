Teenage boy charged after fake gun brought to high school in Sherwood Park

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager has been charged after a fake gun was brought to school in Sherwood Park, prompting a large police response in the community directly east of Edmonton.

On Thursday, Strathcona County RCMP responded to a firearms call at Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School on Emerald Drive.

Police said they got a 911 call from a teacher just before 2 p.m., who said a student was seen in possession of a gun in class. The school then went into lockdown.

RCMP arrived at the school and seized what they believe to be an imitation firearm.

A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP said there were no physical injuries reported as a result of the incident and that the reason the teen was charged with assault will come out in court. Police also noted an injury doesn’t need to be sustained for an assault charged to be laid.

The accused was released on conditions and is set to appear in court in Sherwood Park on Sept. 23.