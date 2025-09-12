Victoria police school liaison officers to return to schools this month

Send this page to someone via email

The Victoria Police Department says school police liaison officers will return to the Greater Victoria School District this month.

Constables Gord Magee and Stacey Fuller will be assigned to schools in September, with additional officers planned for next year.

Victoria police say their responsibilities may include classroom visits, informal conversations with students and delivering presentations on topics such as bullying, online safety and drug awareness.

Police have not been permitted at Victoria schools except in special circumstances since 2023.

At the time, the Victoria School Board said it based its decision to ban officers on reports that some students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — did not feel safe with officers in schools.

In January, British Columbia’s Education Minister Lisa Beare fired the entire Victoria School Board due to the dispute over the safety plan, saying student safety was at risk in the district. Beare appointed a lone trustee to oversee the district until the next municipal elections, set for the fall of 2026.

“Our government has given this board multiple opportunities to act, and they have not delivered,” Beare said in a statement at the time.

Additional officers are planned to be added to the program in 2026.

“We are committed to providing a culturally responsive, safe, equitable, and inclusive learning environment for all students and staff,” Deb Whitten, Supt. of Schools with the Greater Victoria School District, said.

“Strengthening relationships between all Four Houses, schools, police, and community resources allows us to effectively and proactively support students’ and staff well-being.”