Education

Education minister sacks Victoria school board over police policy dispute

By Marcy Nicholson The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2025 2:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province promises new safety plan for Victoria School District 61'
Province promises new safety plan for Victoria School District 61
RELATED: Former Abbotsford School District superintendent Kevin Godden will serve as special advisor and work with the Victoria School District 61 to develop a safety plan that is in compliance with the requirements of the provincial government. Kylie Stanton reports. – Dec 6, 2024
British Columbia’s education minister has fired the entire Victoria School Board in a dispute over a safety plan in which the board barred police from schools except in emergencies.

Minister Lisa Beare said student safety was at risk in the district and she had appointed a lone trustee to oversee the district until the next municipal elections, set for the fall of 2026.

“Our government has given this board multiple opportunities to act, and they have not delivered,” Beare said in a statement.

She said the appointment was effective immediately, clearing the way for the completion of a safety plan for the district.

Click to play video: 'Greater Victoria School Board ordered to develop safety plan'
Greater Victoria School Board ordered to develop safety plan

“The decision to remove an elected board is a difficult one, but it is necessary to bring our collective focus in School District 61 back to where it belongs, supporting students,” she said of the Victoria district.

Sherri Bell, former president of Camosun College and superintendent of schools in Victoria, has been appointed as the trustee to replace the board.

Police have not been permitted at Victoria schools except in special circumstances since 2023, and the board said it based its decision to ban officers on reports that some students and teachers — particularly those who are Indigenous or people of colour — did not feel safe with officers in schools.

Beare announced the appointment of a special adviser in December to help the board “revise and improve” a safety plan.

She said then that it was evident there was a breakdown between the board and community agencies and rights holders.

Beare said in her statement issued Thursday that there was evidence the board did not assist the special adviser, demonstrated significant governance issues and failed to collaborate with partners in the development of a safety plan.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

