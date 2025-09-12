Menu

Canada

Manitoba pledges $20M to permanent National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 12, 2025 3:28 pm
1 min read
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's logo is seen at the University of Manitoba. View image in full screen
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's logo is seen at the University of Manitoba. Global News
The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is getting a permanent home at the University of Manitoba, with the help of $20 million in government funding, the government announced Friday.

Premier Wab Kinew, also the minister for Indigenous reconciliation, said the centre’s new facility will be located on the former grounds of Southwood Golf and Country Club, and is planned to be an ‘international learning lodge’ with public-facing exhibits and ceremonial spaces.

“The NCTR is a place where we as Manitobans can gather to honour survivors and keep moving forward on the path of reconciliation,” Kinew said in a statement.

“As Orange Shirt Day approaches, this new permanent home will be a lasting commitment — the stories of survivors will always be respected, their truths will not be forgotten — and the journey of healing will continue for generations to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

The facility will also house historical records, among them the oral testimonies about the impacts of the residential school system, recorded by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

The NTCR has been based in a temporary spot on the U of M’s Fort Garry campus since it was established a decade ago, and the new facility is also receiving financial support from the federal government and the Winnipeg Foundation. The land it will be housed on was gifted by the university.

“With this support, we will be able to build a space that honours survivors, protects their truths, and welcomes people from across Canada to learn and walk the path of reconciliation,” said Stephanie Scott, NTCR executive director.

“This is a gift that will strengthen both our community here in Manitoba and the national movement toward truth and justice.”

Funding for new National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation location
