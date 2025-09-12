Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Mountie injured in crash while responding to Manitoba mass stabbing hopes for healing

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2025 1:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mass stabbing suspect was out on bail'
Mass stabbing suspect was out on bail
RELATED: More details have come to light about the mass stabbing in Hollow Water First Nation, including that the suspect was out on bail. Global's Iris Dyck has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Mountie seriously injured in a highway crash while responding to a mass stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation says the tragedy will stay with her forever.

Cpl. Brianne Bartmanovich, a member of the detachment in Powerview, says in a statement she has served Hollow Water First Nation for seven years and her thoughts are with the victims.

Police have said 26-year-old Tyrone Simard killed his 18-year-old sister and wounded seven others at two homes on the First Nation northeast of Winnipeg on Sept. 2.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said Simard fled in a stolen vehicle and died in a crash with an RCMP cruiser heading to the community.

Bartmanovich says she’s recovering and thanks hospital staff for their kindness and dedication.

She says she hopes the community and first responders can move forward and heal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 dead, including suspect, and multiple injuries after stabbing incident in Manitoba'
2 dead, including suspect, and multiple injuries after stabbing incident in Manitoba
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices