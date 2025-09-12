Mountie injured in crash while responding to Manitoba mass stabbing hopes for healing

Send this page to someone via email

A Mountie seriously injured in a highway crash while responding to a mass stabbing on a Manitoba First Nation says the tragedy will stay with her forever.

Cpl. Brianne Bartmanovich, a member of the detachment in Powerview, says in a statement she has served Hollow Water First Nation for seven years and her thoughts are with the victims.

Police have said 26-year-old Tyrone Simard killed his 18-year-old sister and wounded seven others at two homes on the First Nation northeast of Winnipeg on Sept. 2.

They said Simard fled in a stolen vehicle and died in a crash with an RCMP cruiser heading to the community.

Bartmanovich says she’s recovering and thanks hospital staff for their kindness and dedication.

She says she hopes the community and first responders can move forward and heal.