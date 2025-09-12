Canada to open Davis Cup tie vs. Israel in empty Halifax venue amid security concerns

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada will open its Davis Cup tennis tie against Israel behind closed doors today at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Tennis Canada made the call earlier this week to hold the matches without spectators or media present, citing safety concerns flagged by local authorities and security agencies.

Several activist groups say they plan to protest the matches today and Saturday over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the Israel-Hamas war. Halifax activists have also called on the CBC to cancel its planned livestream of the event.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last month, more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to shut down the tie.

Palestinian activist Tarek Gazawi said Wednesday it is wrong to allow the matches to go ahead while violence and starvation continue.

Story continues below advertisement

Play begins with Canada’s Gabriel Diallo taking on Israel’s Daniel Cukierman this afternoon. Canada needs a win to advance to the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2025.