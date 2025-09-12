Canada to open Davis Cup tie vs. Israel in empty Halifax venue amid security concerns

Canada will open its Davis Cup tennis tie against Israel behind closed doors today at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.
Tennis Canada made the call earlier this week to hold the matches without spectators or media present, citing safety concerns flagged by local authorities and security agencies.
Several activist groups say they plan to protest the matches today and Saturday over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in the Israel-Hamas war. Halifax activists have also called on the CBC to cancel its planned livestream of the event.
Get breaking National news
Last month, more than 400 Canadian athletes and academics, including Olympic runner Moh Ahmed, urged Tennis Canada to shut down the tie.
Palestinian activist Tarek Gazawi said Wednesday it is wrong to allow the matches to go ahead while violence and starvation continue.
Play begins with Canada’s Gabriel Diallo taking on Israel’s Daniel Cukierman this afternoon. Canada needs a win to advance to the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2025.
- $500M bread price fixing settlement now open for Canadians to claim
- Here are the 1st major projects Carney says are in ‘national interest’
- New Brunswick family reeling after they say son was killed in Russia-Ukraine war
- School bus fire: Quebec pulls all 1,200 Lion electric buses off roads for inspection
Comments