Idle drivers in North York being shot at by pellet gun-wielding suspect: Toronto police

Momtaz Eqban Nesar is now always on edge while sitting in his vehicle.

In February, a projectile penetrated his driver’s side window while he was idle in North York. He wasn’t physically injured, but the incident has left him shaken.

“Everyone is saying you’re lucky,” Nesar told Global News, before sharing images of the large hole in the glass.

“When I go out with my wife and kids, it’s not like before that happened. I was relaxed.”

On 12 occasions since February, stopped vehicles have been fired at by someone driving northbound on Yonge Street, between Sheppard and Greenfield avenues.

“As soon as they get out of their car, or they’re sitting in their car, someone is driving up beside them and firing a round,” said acting Toronto police Det. Sgt. Andrew Lipkus.

The perpetrator isn’t using a handgun or rifle, but something less lethal — a large pellet or BB gun.

“The rounds are all the same: they’re silver … I would classify as a ball bearing, about a centimetre in diameter,” Lipkus said.

In about half the cases, someone was sitting inside the vehicle at the time. All the vehicles impacted have been parked on the east side of Yonge Street.

The most recent incident occurred on Sept. 6 in front of a restaurant.

Police aren’t sure whether they’re looking for one suspect or more.

“The MO (modus operandi) right now is unknown, but it is clear that it is very specific, very targeted to a specific area,” said Lipkus.

The right lane of Yonge Street is a designated no-stopping zone.

Tim Borden spoke to Global News after he pulled over in the target zone. He expressed shock when told he could be at risk.

“I’m waiting for a friend getting a burger. I don’t expect anybody to hurl a projectile at me,” Borden said.

Jennifer Hoffman, who lives nearby, wonders if someone is targeting vehicles because they may disapprove of drivers blocking the lane.

“I hope the guy or woman who does it is apprehended,” Hoffman said.

Police are appealing to the public for help, hoping someone may be able to provide dashcam or other images showing the person responsible.

“With these projectiles, it’s a matter of time when someone is seriously injured,” said Lipkus.