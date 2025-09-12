Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing resumes for teen who stabbed Halifax high school student to death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2025 7:35 am
1 min read
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to resume today for the teenage boy who fatally stabbed a Halifax high school student.

The 16-year-old, whose identity is protected from publication, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January.

He was one of four teens involved in the group attack against 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach on April 22, 2024.

The accused, who was 14 at the time of the killing, has admitted to stabbing the Grade 10 student with a stolen kitchen knife.

An 18-year-old boy the Crown says was responsible for organizing the fight has been convicted of manslaughter, and his weeklong sentencing hearing starts Oct. 20.

In August, an 18-year-old boy was sentenced to 10 months in a youth detention centre and 17 months of supervision in the community for his role in Al Marrach’s death.

A 15-year-old who was also involved pleaded guilty to manslaughter last fall and was sentenced to three months in custody followed by two years of supervision in the community.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

