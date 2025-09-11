Tax consultant charged after Edmonton man’s $32K disability refund vanishes: ‘Just so relieved’

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton tax consultant accused of stealing more than $32,000 from her former client is now facing charges and will appear in court next month.

Bruce Currie said he hired his neighbour, Ginger Gamache, two years ago to do his 2022 taxes.

After that was completed, he said he told Gamache he no longer needed her services.

But on December 18th, 2024, Currie received a notice from his Canada Revenue Agency account that his disability tax credit refund of $32,000 was deposited to an unknown bank account.

“I’ve had hip and knee replacements with very bad mattresses and couches, we need the furniture,” said Currie.

Currie discovered an account named ‘Ginger L Gamache” accessed his CRA account five times before that CRA deposit notice.

After nine months of calls to the CRA and an Edmonton Police Service investigation, police have charged Ginger Lynn Gamache, 52, with fraud of over $5,000, from November to December of 2024.

Global News went to Gamache’s Edmonton home on Thursday, where she denied taking the money and said she is innocent.

“I know I didn’t, this is my job, I’ve done taxes for 30 years, I’ve owned my own business for at least nine and I would never do that to somebody,” Gamache said.

“That is why I do what I do, to keep people’s information safe and private, if that makes any sense, and to actually help them.”

Currie has started to get his money back from the CRA. As for who’s to blame, Gamache claims Currie is in the wrong.

“Makes me mad that bad people like that can get away with things and ruin other people’s lives and there doesn’t seem to be consequences, not that I’m petty like that,” said Gamache.

Gamache is set to appear in court on Oct. 15.