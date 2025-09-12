Nick Suzuki impressed by Montreal’s off-season acquisitions: ‘They fit right in’

Send this page to someone via email

Nick Suzuki has always been interested in hockey’s business side.

The trades, signings and draft picks teams hope will one day lead to a June parade fascinate the Montreal Canadiens captain.

Suzuki was impressed by the moves made by the Original Six franchise’s front office this summer.

Montreal acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders on June 27 before signing the defenceman to an eight-year, US$76-million pact. The Canadiens’ brain trust, led by president Jeff Gorton and general manager Kent Hughes, then snagged depth winger Zack Bolduc in a swap with the St. Louis Blues four days later.

And after emerging from a rebuild and making a playoff return last season, Suzuki believes the pair will be valuable additions as the Canadiens look to take another step in 2025-26.

“They’re going to fit in perfectly,” the centre said earlier this week at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour on the Las Vegas strip. “Both play the style that we like, and I think they’re going to really love the way we play.”

The 25-year-old Dobson joins a young blue-line corps that already includes the jaw-dropping talent of Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson and the steady Kaiden Guhle. The 22-year-old Bolduc, meanwhile, has morphed into a dependable NHLer at both ends of the rink after scoring 124 combined goals over his final two junior seasons.

“They’re really excited,” said Suzuki, who turned 26 last month. “They fit right in with the age group … pretty impressive that we got those two young guys.”

A player who impressed late last season, meanwhile, was Ivan Demidov.

The Russian forward selected No. 5 at the 2024 draft was expected to spend significant time on his homeland’s KHL circuit. The 19-year-old instead joined Montreal in April and played two regular-season contests — he had a goal and an assist in an electric NHL debut — before suiting up in the Canadiens’ five-game playoff loss to the Washington Capitals.

Suzuki was paying close attention to Demidov’s progress at this time last year when he spoke to a small group of reporters at the same media event in Sin City.

“It was great when he came over, seeing videos of people tracking his flight,” the London, Ont., product said this week. “I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is crazy.’ But that’s how big of a talent he is, honestly. It was super impressive to see someone have that much talent at that age. Had a great start with us.

“Looking forward to seeing what he can bring.”

Suzuki, whose team missed the playoffs three springs in a row after making the 2021 Stanley Cup final, said it’s important his roster wipes its slate clean and presses on in the ultracompetitive Atlantic Division with training camp looming.

“A lot more of the same,” he said. “We still have a lot to learn, but I think the lessons that we got last year were really important for our group, and to experience all those big games.

“We’ve got a lot of things to build off.”

Suzuki, meanwhile, built his own game on the ice with a career-high 89 points (30 goals, 59 assists) in 2024-25. He wasn’t part of Canada’s setup at February’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, but responded with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) over the regular season’s final 26 games — good for fourth overall in league scoring.

All that while also carrying the weight of captaining the Canadiens.

“I’m definitely a lot more comfortable and confident in the role compared to two, three years ago,” he said. “Growing as a person and a leader in our group has been fun.”

Following a strong off-season, Suzuki sees even brighter days ahead.

CHANGING ADDRESSES

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade deal just ahead of free agency back in June.

The star winger wasn’t made available to the general media at the player tour in Las Vegas — despite being on-site — but Jack Eichel can’t wait to get his new teammate into the fold.

“World-class hockey player,” the centre said of Marner, who’s coming off a career-high 102-point season. “One of the smartest players in our league.”

Eichel knows about coming to Sin City from a northern hockey market after forcing a trade away from the Buffalo Sabres in 2021.

“Tons of credit to management to be able to add a player like Mitch,” Eichel said. “Mitch was going to be a free agent … had his, I would assume, pick of the litter.

“There’s something special to be said for that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.