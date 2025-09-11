Calgary man accused of tunnelling into neighbour’s apartment, faces charges

Calgary police have charged a man with break and enter after they allege he tunnelled into his upstairs neighbour’s apartment.
Police say they responded to reports of a break and enter in the 6400 block of Coach Hill Road Southwest on Sept. 5 when a woman returned home and found a large hole in the floor despite her door being locked. Investigators believe the man living in the unit directly below had tunnelled the hole from his suite into the one above using an open space behind a fireplace.
Get breaking National news
The victim said she had been experiencing ongoing issues with the neighbour leading up to the incident.
Investigators arrested and charged the man with one count of break and enter with intent to commit criminal harassment, mischief to property over $5,000 and two counts of disobeying a court order.
In a news release, Insp. Keith Hurley called the incident a “deeply disturbing violation of personal space and security.”
“The idea that someone would go to such lengths to gain unauthorized access to another person’s home is not only alarming,” Hurley said. “But it also shatters the fundamental sense of safety we all deserve in our own residences.”
- Charlie Kirk killing: FBI reveals 1st images of person of interest in manhunt
- Trial starts for man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump
- 1 of 3 suspects charged after 44 migrants found near border in Quebec gets bail
- Police share 1st photos of NZ fugitive father’s campsite, where he hid with kids
Comments