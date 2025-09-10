Menu

Traffic

Traffic detour after Brunkild, Man. bridge closed due to structural instability

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 1:15 pm
1 min read
The province is urging Manitoba drivers to take a detour after a bridge closed Wednesday due to structural instability. View image in full screen
The province is urging Manitoba drivers to take a detour after a bridge closed Wednesday due to structural instability. Province of Manitoba
If you’re headed down Highway 3 toward Carman or the rest of the Pembina Valley from Winnipeg, you’ll have to take a detour.

The province said Wednesday that the bridge in Brunkild over the Morris River is the subject of an emergency closure due to structural instability.

Drivers are asked to use Highway 2 and Highway 13 instead to get around the area.

The province said there are plans to replace the bridge, but no reopening time has been given.

Click to play video: 'A look at the Louise Bridge work'
A look at the Louise Bridge work
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

 

