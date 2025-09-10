Traffic detour after Brunkild, Man. bridge closed due to structural instability

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

If you’re headed down Highway 3 toward Carman or the rest of the Pembina Valley from Winnipeg, you’ll have to take a detour.

The province said Wednesday that the bridge in Brunkild over the Morris River is the subject of an emergency closure due to structural instability.

Drivers are asked to use Highway 2 and Highway 13 instead to get around the area.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The province said there are plans to replace the bridge, but no reopening time has been given.