Teen charged in case of stray bullet that killed 8-year-old boy in Toronto home

Toronto police say a 16-year-old boy has been charged after an 8-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while laying in bed at home last month.

Police said they are also searching for two other teenage boys in connection with the death of JahVai Roy.

On Aug. 16, Roy was laying in bed with his mother when shots rang out outside his home in the Martha Eaton Way and Tretheway Drive area at around 12:30 a.m.

Despite life-saving measures, police said JahVai was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police said stray bullets also entered two other building units and no one else was injured. JahVai’s death sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“He was at home when a group of people brazenly fired guns outside of his apartment building,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw at a press conference on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday. Police said he was actually 15 at the time of the shooting.

When he was arrested, police allege he was in possession of a loaded firearm which was modified to allow it to fire automatically.

He is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder.

Det. Sgt. Jason Davis from the homicide unit said although it was a stray bullet that struck and killed JahVai police believe it was a “planned and premeditated act” and that although Jahvai may not have been the intended target, the charge remains the same.

The teen is also charged with possession of a firearm without holding a licence, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, possession of a firearm knowingly not holding a licence, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and altering or making a firearm automatic.

Investigators are also looking for two teens — one 17 and another who just turned 18 but was a youth at the time of the shooting.

Police have obtained special judicial authorization to name both of those teenagers, as typically the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents police and media from naming them.

The two outstanding suspects wanted for the murder of JahVai are 17-year-old Ibrahim Ibrahim and 18-year-old Amarii Lindner.

Both are wanted for first-degree murder.

“If anyone has information that can lead to the arrest of these two suspects, come forward,” said Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw.

“A word of caution, if you know where they are and are found to be harboring them or aiding them in any way, we will investigate and lay charges as appropriate.”