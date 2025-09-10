Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s Wonderland starting fall chaperone policy amid ‘unruly’ behaviour

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 9:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freefalling at Canada’s Wonderland: testing the new AlpenFury roller coaster'
Freefalling at Canada’s Wonderland: testing the new AlpenFury roller coaster
RELATED: Freefalling at Canada’s Wonderland — testing the new AlpenFury roller-coaster – Jul 17, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s Wonderland will require guests ages 15 or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone at the amusement park this fall.

The park in Vaughan, Ont., announced a chaperone policy on its Halloween Haunt event page Tuesday. The policy will take effect starting Sept. 26 – Halloween Haunt’s first day.

“In response to the increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behaviour across our industry and at other major entertainment venues, we are taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone,” Wonderland said on its website.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are committed to maintaining Canada’s Wonderland as a place where families and friends can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

Under its new policy, guests must be accompanied by their chaperone, who must be at least 21, to get into and remain in the park. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests and must remain with their party during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay, Wonderland said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The policy will be in effect daily by 6 p.m., and Wonderland added that it has the right to begin enforcing the chaperone policy earlier on any given day.

Halloween Haunt, which will feature haunted mazes, scare zones and live shows, runs until Nov. 1.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices