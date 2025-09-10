Canada’s Wonderland starting fall chaperone policy amid ‘unruly’ behaviour

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Wonderland will require guests ages 15 or younger to be accompanied by a chaperone at the amusement park this fall.

The park in Vaughan, Ont., announced a chaperone policy on its Halloween Haunt event page Tuesday. The policy will take effect starting Sept. 26 – Halloween Haunt’s first day.

“In response to the increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behaviour across our industry and at other major entertainment venues, we are taking proactive steps to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone,” Wonderland said on its website.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We are committed to maintaining Canada’s Wonderland as a place where families and friends can come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

Under its new policy, guests must be accompanied by their chaperone, who must be at least 21, to get into and remain in the park. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests and must remain with their party during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay, Wonderland said.

Story continues below advertisement

The policy will be in effect daily by 6 p.m., and Wonderland added that it has the right to begin enforcing the chaperone policy earlier on any given day.

Halloween Haunt, which will feature haunted mazes, scare zones and live shows, runs until Nov. 1.