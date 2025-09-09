Menu

Canada

New Montreal metro stations named after Haiti’s independence battle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 4:21 pm
1 min read
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, centre right, is photographed alongside, from left: Arcelle Apollon, Tommy Two River, Eric Alan Caldwell, Maria Battaglia and Monique Simard, during the unveiling ceremony for the names of the planned metro stations on the blue line of the Montreal subway system, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante, centre right, is photographed alongside, from left: Arcelle Apollon, Tommy Two River, Eric Alan Caldwell, Maria Battaglia and Monique Simard, during the unveiling ceremony for the names of the planned metro stations on the blue line of the Montreal subway system, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has unveiled the names of five new stations that will extend the subway system into the city’s east end.

Plante says the names were chosen to celebrate women and communities that have made important contributions to Montreal’s history.

Vertières station is a nod to Montreal’s Haitian community, named after the 1803 battle that led to the independence of Haiti.

Mary Two-Axe-Earley station bears the name of an Indigenous women’s rights activist from the Montreal-area Mohawk community of Kahnawake.

Césira-Parisotto station is named after a nun from Montreal’s Italian community who founded schools and a hospital, while Madeleine-Parent station honours a trade unionist and feminist activist.

The final station along the planned extension of the Montreal subway system’s “blue line” will be named for the eastern borough of Anjou.

The project involves the construction of about six kilometres of tunnel and is scheduled for completion in 2031.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

