Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BCGEU picket lines expanding to more communities and Surrey pretrial centre

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BCGEU expanding job action'
BCGEU expanding job action
The BCGEU is expanding its job action with a number of new picket lines across the province. McGill University's Barry Eidlin analyzes the latest developments from the labour dispute.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

More public workers are expected on the picket lines across B.C. on Tuesday.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) says it is launching new picket lines at government buildings in eight more communities on Tuesday.

Among the new picket locations are government offices and other sites in Nanaimo, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Nelson, Fort St. John and Smithers, adding to previous locations in Surrey, Victoria and Vancouver.

There is also a picket line outside the Surrey pretrial centre.

The BCGEU says air-quality concerns due to wildfire smoke in Prince George and Williams Lake mean there will be “virtual pickets” there until further notice.

Click to play video: 'BCGEU escalating job action on Tuesday'
BCGEU escalating job action on Tuesday

The union says it represents an additional 1,000 members, totalling more than 4,000 members who have walked off the job so far.

Story continues below advertisement

It is asking for an 8.25 per cent hike. The province says it offered a 4.5 per cent increase in wages and cost-of-living increases over two years.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“At this time, we have prioritized not impacting the general public,” BCGEU president Paul Finch said.

“We’ve prioritized impacting core government services. After a while, if government does not come to the table, that will change.”

B.C. Premier David Eby said on Monday that the province is keen for a deal that is fair to workers and taxpayers.

“Recognizing the fiscal headwinds that the province is facing over the two terms of negotiation, this one and the previous,” he said.

“We’re ensuring that we’ve got a fair deal for workers and we hope to get back to the bargaining table to be able to hammer that out to be creative, to support those workers and to recognize the fiscal times that we’re in as a province.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices