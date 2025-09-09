Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Minister who oversaw Quebec’s SAAQclic auto board scandal out of cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2025 1:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Quebec transport minister François Bonnardel testifies at Gallant commission'
Former Quebec transport minister François Bonnardel testifies at Gallant commission
Related: Former Quebec transport minister François Bonnardel testifies at Gallant commission – Aug 21, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

One of the Quebec ministers who oversaw an auto insurance board project that incurred major cost overruns says he will be shuffled out of cabinet.

François Bonnardel, now public security minister, says on social media he is “extremely disappointed with the turn of events.”

Premier François Legault is expected to shuffle his cabinet on Wednesday and his office has not released details of who has made the cut.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Bonnardel, 57, served as transport minister between 2018 and 2022, when the auto board’s online platform started incurring cost overruns that would eventually hit $500 million.

Legault recently testified at the public inquiry into the cost overrun scandal and said Bonnardel and current Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault should have asked more questions about the project.

Trending Now

Bonnardel has represented the riding of Granby since 2007, first as a member of the defunct Action démocratique du Québec, and then with Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec after the parties merged in 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

Bonnardel says on X that he had “clearly” expressed his intention to run again in 2026. He ends his post by saying he will serve out the remainder of his term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices