Health

Made-in-Alberta NanoSALV wound treatment now available to more residents

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted September 10, 2025 4:42 pm
Made-in-Alberta NanoSALV wound treatment accessible to more residents
A gel called NanoSALV that speeds up the healing of wounds has been added to the Alberta Drug Benefit List, meaning it’s now covered for people on AISH and seniors, as well as other receiving government supports. Sarah Ryan explains why medical professionals advocated for the funding.
An innovative made-in-Alberta wound treatment is now easier for Albertans to get their hands on, after medical professionals advocated for it to be funded.

A gel called NanoSALV that speeds up the healing of wounds was added to the Alberta Drug Benefit List last month, meaning it’s now covered for people on AISH and seniors, as well as others receiving government supports — as long as they get a prescription.

Previously, it was only covered for patients in health care facilities.

Doctors like surgeon Josh Wong pushed for the gel to be funded because they saw the benefits in the healing of patients with diabetic foot ulcers, burns, skin diseases and pressure sores.

Canadian company develops innovative wound treatment called NanoSALV
He argued in addition to improving patient’s quality of life, covering NanoSalv makes financial sense.

“There is a cost up front, but if we can prevent patients from being admitted with worsening wounds, if we can get these wounds to heal in the community in an expedited fashion, we’re saving a lot of costs down the road,” Wong said.

Medical professionals are now hopeful other insurers and governments will follow the lead of Alberta Blue Cross and make the coverage universal.

See the video at the top of the story for more details.

