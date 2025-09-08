Menu

Crime

Manslaughter charge laid in April death of Chilliwack woman

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating suspicious death of Chilliwack woman'
IHIT investigating suspicious death of Chilliwack woman
RELATED: The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 37-year-old Chantelle Ruhl was found near Vedder road and Knight Road at 11 a.m. Monday – Apr 23, 2025
A man is facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 37-year-old woman found in Chilliwack, B.C., this spring.

RCMP officers responding to reports of a “suspicious occurrence” found Chantelle Ruhl dead in the 7500 block of Vedder Road on April 21.

Police quickly ruled the death a homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says on that on Saturday, David Knox was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in Ruhl’s death.

Court records indicate investigators believe Knox killed Ruhl two days before her body was discovered.

Police did not say whether the two knew one another, or provide any details on a motive in the killing.

Knox was due to appear in court on Monday.

