2 teens arrested after bear spray attack during Ontario fall fair

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of teens were arrested after four people were sprayed with a noxious substance at the Cambridge Fall Fair on Friday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were dispatched to Dixon Park on Friday night at around 8:30 p.m. after an assault with a noxious substance had been reported.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that four people had been sprayed with what they believe to be bear spray.

The victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries, according to police.

Police would later arrest a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl in connection with the incident, charging them with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 14-year-old is also facing several other charges including assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance. Police say he also had outstanding warrants for previous offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Cambridge Mayor Jan Liggett issued a statement over the weekend thanking police for their efforts during the fall fair.

“We are grateful for their swift actions to secure the area, remove the people believed to be responsible, and show concern for fair attendees during a complex situation,” she said.

“Due to the winds that evening the spray affected others in the vicinity. The health and safety of our community remains our highest priority, and we deeply appreciate the coordinated efforts of police, emergency responders, and event staff in responding to this unnecessary act that exposed innocent people to the substance.”

Liggett went on to say she was disappointed in the conduct of those who were arrested and their allies.

“What is further troubling about this attack is the young age of the offenders and the reaction of their friends attending with them,” she stated.

“Assaults on the officers turned into a mob mentality witnessed by fair attendees and their children.”

A police spokesperson was unable to confirm that any officers who had been in attendance had been assaulted.