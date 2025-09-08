Self-proclaimed ‘Queen of Canada’ representing herself in Saskatchewan court case

Send this page to someone via email

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” is representing herself at a bail hearing today in southern Saskatchewan.

Romana Didulo, who is 50, is charged with breaching a court order and attempting to intimidate a justice system participant.

A publication ban is in place on details of the hearing.

Didulo was one of 16 people arrested last week at a decommissioned school turned compound in the village of Richmound, west of Regina.

Didulo and some of her “Kingdom of Canada” followers, who have promoted various conspiracy theories, set up the compound at the property in 2023.

RCMP say they searched the site and seized 13 imitation semi-automatic handguns along with ammunition and electronic devices.

Health officials also declared parts of the building unfit for human habitation and are now prohibiting anyone from living there.