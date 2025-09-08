ISC conducting review of strategic alternatives

REGINA – Information Services Corp. says it is conducting a review of strategic alternatives.
ISC says the review is considering a range of options including asset sales, acquisitions and a sale of the company.
It cautioned that there can be no assurance that the review will result in a transaction.
A strategic review is often seen by investors as a prelude to a sale by a company.
ISC noted that the review has the support of the Saskatchewan government, its largest shareholder.
The company provides registry and information management services for public data and records.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2025.
Companies in this story: (TSX:ISC)
