Lauther’s leg lifts Roughriders over Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG – Brett Lauther should have been pumped after connecting on five field goals in the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 21-13 Banjo Bowl victory over the Blue Bombers on Saturday, but it was his one mistake he focused on.

“It wasn’t perfect tonight by any means, missed a crucial extra point still, but a win’s a win and it’s about the team win and nothing about me,” Lauther said.

The eight-year CFL veteran went into the game only connecting on 65.7 per cent of his field-goal attempts (23 of 35) and was good on kicks from 20, 33, 35 (twice) and 41 yards.

He missed a convert on A.J. Ouellette’s third-quarter touchdown run, his third miss out of 28 extra-point tries this season.

Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris was quick to praise the 34-year-old placekicker, who’s been doubted and criticized by fans.

“Very,” Harris said when asked how happy he was for Lauther. “But we’ve always known who he is, and that guy’s awesome.

“So it’s more or less I’m just happy for him because I know sometimes belief in yourself can kind of be volatile. I think after a five-for-five performance, he can kind of sit back and say like, ‘OK, let’s go.'”

The win gave the Roughriders the season series against the Blue Bombers, with a third match scheduled in Winnipeg on Oct. 17. It was also the first time Saskatchewan won the Banjo Bowl since 2018.

Saskatchewan’s CFL-leading record moved to 10-2. The last time the team hit the 10-win mark was 2019, when it finished 13-5 and lost the West Division final to Winnipeg.

The Blue Bombers (6-6) had a 13-3 lead late in the second quarter, but their fortunes turned with an injury to starting quarterback Zach Collaros.

Collaros left the game with 5:28 left in the third quarter after being sacked by Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis and fumbling the ball.

Collaros didn’t get up for a few minutes, but did jog to the dressing room to cheers from the 11th consecutive sellout crowd of 32,343 at Princess Auto Stadium.

“He doesn’t stay down, usually. It’s not comforting, by any means. I hate to see that,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said of Collaros.

He had no update, but was staying positive.

“I’m sure he’ll be OK. When, I don’t know,” O’Shea said.

Collaros had missed a game earlier this season with a neck injury. The hit to Collaros included his head and was successfully challenged by Winnipeg for roughing the passer and the turnover was wiped out.

Bombers kicker Sergio Castillo then missed a 51-yard field-goal attempt to end the series — one of two he missed during the game.

Collaros had completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 165 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown. He was replaced by Chris Streveler, who was 5-of-9 passing for 39 yards and two picks.

Harris, who was 18-of-31 for 239 yards with one interception, said it was “heartbreaking” to see Collaros go down.

“I think everybody will probably join up in prayer for Zach,” Harris said. “He’s a close friend of mine. I came in the league with him (with the Toronto Argonauts in 2012).

“But I know he’s a tough dude and he loves football. I know he’ll find a way to bounce back, but I pray that he’s OK and hopefully it’s not what everybody thought it would be, a concussion. You don’t want that for anybody.”

Ouellette had 11 carries for 50 yards and the five-yard touchdown run.

Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira, who was held to 24 yards on five carries in Saskatchewan’s 34-30 Labour Day Classic win last weekend, rushed 20 times for 83 yards and had two catches for 19 yards.

Castillo connected on field goals from 39 and 34 yards and made one convert.

Ontaria Wilson, the Blue Bombers’ most outstanding rookie last season, led all receivers with five receptions for 89 yards and a 24-yard catch-and-run touchdown in his season debut.

“It felt good to get in the end zone, but the weight of the loss outweighs how good it felt to score,” Wilson said.

The slotback signed a contract through 2026 on Monday after being waived by the NFL’s New York Jets last month.

Winnipeg led 3-0 after the first quarter, 13-6 at halftime and 13-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

Bombers defensive back Redha Kramdi helped set up the game’s first points when he intercepted Harris, leading to Castillo’s 39-yarder at 12:07.

After Lauther booted a 20-yarder at 1:25 of the second, Wilson recorded his TD after beating defenders into the end zone at 5:06 to give Winnipeg a 10-3 lead.

Castillo was good on a 34-yarder with 3:09 left in the half, but Collaros was intercepted by Riders defensive back Marcus Sayles with 21 seconds left. The turnover led to a 35-yard Lauther field goal as time expired.

After DaMarcus Fields’ intercepted Collaros in the third quarter, Ouellette scored his TD at 8:11.

Lauther was good on three field goals in the fourth quarter and Castillo missed a 48-yard attempt.

UP NEXT

Roughriders: Host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Blue Bombers: Visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday, Sept. 12.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2025.