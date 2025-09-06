Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Davis Cup tie in Halifax citing fatigue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. View image in full screen
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns a shot against Jannik Sinner, of Italy, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Frank Franklin
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from Canada’s upcoming Davis Cup tie due to fatigue after competing in the U.S. Open, Tennis Canada announced on Saturday.

The World Group I tie between Canada and Israel is set to take place Sept. 12-13 in Halifax.

The tie will determine which of the two nations will advance to compete in next year’s Davis Cup Qualifiers.

Canada was relegated to World Group I after a 3-2 loss to Hungary in February’s first-round qualifier in Montreal.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Auger-Aliassime is coming off a quality run through the U.S. Open, where he made it to the semifinals on Friday as the 25th seed.

The Montreal native was ousted by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in four sets.

Story continues below advertisement

It was Auger-Aliassime’s second semifinal appearance at a Grand Slam and first since the U.S. Open in 2021.

The 25-year-old defeated third-seeded Alexander Zverev, No. 15 seed Andrey Rublev and eighth-seeded Alex de Minaur before seeing Sinner in the semifinals.

The Davis Cup event in Halifax has already been the focus of some controversy, with hundreds of people, including at least one former Olympian, signing a letter calling on Tennis Canada to cancel the event amid increasing global condemnation of Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the West Bank.

Tennis Canada said in a statement that it “acknowledges the ongoing and deeply complex situation in the Middle East” but that the Davis Cup tie will go ahead, adding that “its role is to promote the sport and provide opportunities for players and fans while ensuring the Halifax tie is contested in a safe and professional environment.”

— with files from Global News.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices