Canada beats Australia to bag 1st Davis Cup championship

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to clinch Canada’s first Davis Cup championship.

Denis Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won Canada’s first singles match — 6-2, 6-4 over Thanasi Kokkinakis — on Sunday.

It was Canada’s second Davis Cup final appearance in four years.

A Canadian squad featuring Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime and Vasek Pospisil advanced to the 2019 final, where it lost 2-0 to Spain.

More to come…