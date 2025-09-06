Redblacks rally to knock off Lions 34-33

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Quarterback Dustin Crum willed the Ottawa Redblacks to victory Friday night, absorbing hits, breaking tackles and piling up yards. He has the bruises to prove it, too.

Crum threw for 301 yards and rushed for 69 more with two touchdowns, sparking Ottawa’s 34-33 comeback win over the B.C. Lions.

“It was a huge win for the team for where we’re at right now,” said Crum. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and keeps the Redblacks (4-8) in the hunt for the post-season.

Quarterback Nathan Rourke had a solid outing for the Lions (5-7) going 22-for-32 for 284 yards, one TD and two interceptions.

Ottawa seemed headed for another loss but with 33 seconds left Crum hit Kalil Pimpleton for a 52-yard gain before finding Eugene Lewis for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Lewis Ward’s convert completed the comeback stunning the Lions, who took a 27-16 lead into the final quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

After leading for the entire game, the Lions struggled with the sudden turn of events.

“Man, it’s bad,” said Micaw Awe. “It’s bad. I’m not gonna lie, this is probably one of the most emotional losses I’ve been in.”

Awe admitted these kinds of breakdowns are “unacceptable” and the team has to learn from its mistakes. They’ll have little time to think about it as teams square off again next week in Vancouver.

Crum, who was sacked four times, has stepped up in Dru Brown’s absence. The 26-year-old plays with a fearlessness rarely seen and credited his older brother for his tenacity when the two played one-on-one as kids.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“At the end of the day my career is going to be over one day and I’m going to look back and I’m going to know I gave everything I had, every game, every play for my teammates and the people that come and support us,” said Crum. “That’s just how I try to play the game. It’s why I love this game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Teammates admit seeing Crum give his all serves as inspiration.

“When your quarterback is playing physical like that everybody’s playing physical,” said Lucas Cormier. “You don’t have a quarterback playing his heart out like that and other guys not … when you see your quarterback fighting and fighting and fighting it brings everybody up.”

The Redblacks made things difficult for themselves yet again with a subpar first half and trailed 13-3.

Sean Whyte had 18 and 24-yard field goals and James Butler ran in a five-yard touchdown. Ward connected on a 31-yard field goal for Ottawa’s lone scoring opportunity.

Momentum briefly shifted Ottawa’s way early in the third quarter when Cormier intercepted, the first of his career, a bobbled pass at B.C.’s five-yard line, setting up a William Stanback touchdown that cut the deficit to three, 13-10.

The Lions answered right back, when a 24-yard return by Seven McGee set up Nathan Rourke to a wide-open Butler for his second touchdown. Minutes later, McGee stunned the crowd with a 93-yard punt return that made it 27-10. Ottawa responded with a six-play drive capped by a nine-yard Dustin Crum scramble, but Lewis Ward missed the convert.

“You know, I thought we had some momentum after the return by Seven, and then they got it right back,” said Lions head coach Buck Pierce. “So, you know, we need to toughen up in that area.”

Story continues below advertisement

Whyte added a 47-yard field goal to make it 30-16, but the Redblacks continued to rally.

Ward replied with a 39-yard field goal before Crum muscled his way through traffic for his second rushing touchdown of the night. A successful two-point convert cut the deficit to 30-27 with just over seven minutes to play, but the Lions seemed to be in control when Whyte added a 37-yard kick to make it a six-point game, but as is often the case in the CFL nothing is ever over until it’s over, as was evident with Crum’s performance down the stretch.

“I mean even when it’s two minutes left in a CFL game it’s never over,” said Stanback, who was pleased to get a win over his former team. “So, you’ve just got to make sure you keep fighting to the end with dominance.”

The Lions and Redblacks play again on Friday, Sept. 12, in Vancouver.