Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid in no hurry to make contract decision

Hockey superstar Connor McDavid sounds like a man who wants to continue to be an Edmonton Oiler. It’s what fans are talking about: will he stay or will he go, and if so — when?

The Oilers captain and franchise player has a year remaining on his contract with the NHL club and the burning question is whether he’ll sign an extension.

Much to the disappointment of fans, it hasn’t happened yet. McDavid says he wants to win as an Oiler, but also wants to take his time weighing his options.

“Nothing really to add. Nothing else to say. Taking our time and that’s going to be the answer for at least a little bit here,” McDavid said on Friday in Edmonton at the Oilers morning skate.

It isn’t the first time this summer he’s been asked about his contract status.

As McDavid enters the final season of his eight-year, US$100-million contract he signed in 2017, he says agreeing to a new contract is a major decision.

“I’ve put everything I have into this, into my career, just like everyone here.

“You only get one chance to do this and to do it right.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "You only get one chance to do this and to do it right."

The three-time Hart Trophy winner maintains his priority is winning a Stanley Cup.

“I’ve put everything I have into this and deserve to be paid what I feel is fair. With that being said, this is a salary cap and my only desire is to win.”

McDavid was among the first six players named to the Canadian men’s roster for the 2026 Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

The 28-year-old would be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer.

“I said at the end of June I had every intention just to take my time with it and I still feel the same way,” McDavid said last week while attending a Hockey Canada Olympic and Paralympic orientation camp.

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton. That’s my only focus maybe next to winning a gold medal with Canada.

“Taking my time, going through it with my family, my agent, everybody involved. Going through it slowly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Taking my time, going through it with my family, my agent, everybody involved. Going through it slowly."

The contract decision goes beyond hockey and affects more than just Connor. His wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, is also involved in the community. She runs an interior design firm, a furniture showroom, designs clothing for the Oilers and this past year, also opened Bar Trove in the historic downtown Canada Permanent Building.

“It’s not something that I take lightly. It’s not something that my family takes lightly,” McDavid said.

McDavid didn’t rule out starting Oilers training camp in two weeks without an extension.

“All options are on the table really. I don’t have a preference either way,” he said.

“I want the group to be as focused and dialled in and ready to roll come Day 1 as possible. We don’t need any distractions.”

The Oilers have reached the Stanley Cup final in back-to-back years. They lost to the Florida Panthers in seven games in 2024 and six games this year.

McDavid totalled 26 goals and 74 assists in 67 games, and seven goals and 26 assists in 22 playoff games this past season.

He scored the overtime winner for Canada in a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final in February.

— with files from Slav Kornik, Global News and Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press