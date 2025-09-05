London Knights edge Erie in first of back-to-back games between the clubs

Send this page to someone via email

Goals by Braiden Clark and Brody Cook and 29 saves from Seb Gatto helped the London Knights to get by the Erie Otters 2-1 on Sept. 5 at Canada Life Place.

The game was the third of four pre-season games for the Knights and the win moved them to a perfect 3-0 so far.

London killed off an early penalty in the game and then went to work offensively and held a 7-1 shot advantage early in the game

At 8:58 of the opening period London defenceman Henry Brzustewicz put a high shot on goal that Otters goaltender Noah Erliden stopped, but before Erliden had a chance to freeze the rebound, Jaxon Cover swept the puck away to Braiden Clark and the Knights overager lifted it into the top corner for his first goal in a London uniform and a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

The teams battled their way through a scoreless second period thanks largely to the work from Knights goalie Seb Gatto who made 12 saves, including a short-handed breakaway stop on big Erie forward Wesley Royston who went to his forehand but could not get around Gatto’s outstretched left pad.

A faceoff win in the Otters zone in the third period produced the second goal of the game as Mike Zakharov kicked a puck to Brody Cook and Cook ripped a wrist shot by Erliden at 7:48 to score the first goal in almost 50 minutes of game action.

McLean Agrette scored Erie’s only goal with 2:58 remaining in regulation time but a couple of saves from Gatto in tight inside the final minute kept the Otters from tying the score.

London was 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Erie outshot the Knights 30-25.

Up next

London will complete their pre-season schedule with one more game against the Erie Otters on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Western Fair Sports Centre in London.

Game time is 4 p.m., and tickets to the game will also get you into the Western Fair itself.

Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m., at www.980cfpl.ca, on the iHeart Radio app and the Radioplayer Canada app.