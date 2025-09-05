London Knights edge Erie in first of back-to-back games between the clubs

Goals by Braiden Clark and Brody Cook and 29 saves from Seb Gatto helped the London Knights to get by the Erie Otters 2-1 on Sept. 5 at Canada Life Place.
The game was the third of four pre-season games for the Knights and the win moved them to a perfect 3-0 so far.
London killed off an early penalty in the game and then went to work offensively and held a 7-1 shot advantage early in the game
At 8:58 of the opening period London defenceman Henry Brzustewicz put a high shot on goal that Otters goaltender Noah Erliden stopped, but before Erliden had a chance to freeze the rebound, Jaxon Cover swept the puck away to Braiden Clark and the Knights overager lifted it into the top corner for his first goal in a London uniform and a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.
The teams battled their way through a scoreless second period thanks largely to the work from Knights goalie Seb Gatto who made 12 saves, including a short-handed breakaway stop on big Erie forward Wesley Royston who went to his forehand but could not get around Gatto’s outstretched left pad.
A faceoff win in the Otters zone in the third period produced the second goal of the game as Mike Zakharov kicked a puck to Brody Cook and Cook ripped a wrist shot by Erliden at 7:48 to score the first goal in almost 50 minutes of game action.
McLean Agrette scored Erie’s only goal with 2:58 remaining in regulation time but a couple of saves from Gatto in tight inside the final minute kept the Otters from tying the score.
London was 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
Erie outshot the Knights 30-25.
Up next
London will complete their pre-season schedule with one more game against the Erie Otters on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Western Fair Sports Centre in London.
Game time is 4 p.m., and tickets to the game will also get you into the Western Fair itself.
Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m., at www.980cfpl.ca, on the iHeart Radio app and the Radioplayer Canada app.
