New Brunswick is delaying the release of a report about a mystery brain disease

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government says it is delaying the release of a report about whether there is a mystery brain disease in the province.

The province says the report was initially expected by the end of this summer, but it is now expected by the end of December.

The province says it has also asked the Public Health Agency of Canada for additional support in the investigation.

The Health Department says the federal agency would review of all the province’s environmental report data collected in accordance with a request from patient representatives.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says the office of the chief medical officer of health is currently working to ensure a formal data-sharing agreement is in place before the office shares its data with the agency.

Hundreds of New Brunswick residents — mostly in the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton areas — have reported symptoms of what the Health Department has called a “neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province revealed news of the delays in its investigation in a statement sent to media late on Friday afternoon.

Health Minister John Dornan says the federal agency has been asked to conduct a review so the province can draw on all available expertise to better understand the “complex cases.”

The analysis of patient data began in March of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.