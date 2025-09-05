Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick is delaying the release of a report about a mystery brain disease

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 4:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family left wanting more as N.B. set to review mystery illness cases'
Family left wanting more as N.B. set to review mystery illness cases
The province’s chief medical officer of health is promising the Holt government’s investigation into a mystery brain illness will be different than the previous one. But advocates feel they are hearing nothing new at all. Anna Mandin reports. – Mar 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The New Brunswick government says it is delaying the release of a report about whether there is a mystery brain disease in the province.

The province says the report was initially expected by the end of this summer, but it is now expected by the end of December.

The province says it has also asked the Public Health Agency of Canada for additional support in the investigation.

The Health Department says the federal agency would review of all the province’s environmental report data collected in accordance with a request from patient representatives.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says the office of the chief medical officer of health is currently working to ensure a formal data-sharing agreement is in place before the office shares its data with the agency.

Hundreds of New Brunswick residents — mostly in the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton areas — have reported symptoms of what the Health Department has called a “neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province revealed news of the delays in its investigation in a statement sent to media late on Friday afternoon.

Health Minister John Dornan says the federal agency has been asked to conduct a review so the province can draw on all available expertise to better understand the “complex cases.”

The analysis of patient data began in March of this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices