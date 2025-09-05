Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police officer charged in shooting of stabbing suspect in 2024

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 5:09 pm
1 min read
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Edmonton Police Service officer has been charged in the shooting of a man suspected in a bar stabbing, Alberta’s police watchdog announced on Friday.

Police were received a 911 call just before 7:30 p.m. on March 1, 2024 to the stabbing at a bar in west Edmonton.

A few minutes later, another 911 call came in from a witness who was following the stabbing suspect vehicle as it drove in the area of Stony Plain Road and 178 Street.

At one point, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the suspect vehicle attempted to make contact with the vehicle following it.

About 12 minutes later, police found a suspect in a truck on 98A Avenue, east of 178 Street, with a man inside.

Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. Global News

ASIRT said a police vehicle collided with the suspect vehicle, causing it to come to a stop.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An officer “engaged the driver, which resulted in that officer firing their service pistol,” ASIRT said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 36-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition. No one else was injured.

ASIRT was called in to investigate and said the evidence gathered provided reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed.

The investigation was forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) to determine whether the case met the standard for prosecution — which the ACPS determined it did.

On Sept. 4, EPS Sgt. Neil Thompson was charged with one count of aggravated assault. Thompson has been with the Edmonton Police Service for over two decades, according to his LinkedIn and Global News archives.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices