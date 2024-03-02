Menu

Crime

Crime scene in west Edmonton, roads blocked off

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 1:03 am
1 min read
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. Global News
Part of a shopping complex and two roads in west Edmonton was blocked off Friday night due to a crime scene.

There was a heavy police presence in the area in the Terra Losa neighbourhood.

The Edmonton Police Service blocked off a section of 98A Avenue and the northbound lanes of 178 Street at the intersection of the two roads.

Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. Global News

Inside the police tape was a dark truck and a white  SUV, which were touching bumper to bumper on the avenue.

The truck appeared to have bullet holes in the doors on the driver’s side and a window was cracked.

The EPS forensics team was on scene.

Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Two vehicles on 98A Avenue near 178 Street behind police tape in west Edmonton on Friday, March 1, 2024. Global News

As of publishing, no information had been released by EPS. This story will be updated when more details become available.

— More to come…

