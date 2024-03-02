Crime scene in west Edmonton, roads blocked off

Part of a shopping complex and two roads in west Edmonton was blocked off Friday night due to a crime scene.
There was a heavy police presence in the area in the Terra Losa neighbourhood.
The Edmonton Police Service blocked off a section of 98A Avenue and the northbound lanes of 178 Street at the intersection of the two roads.
Inside the police tape was a dark truck and a white SUV, which were touching bumper to bumper on the avenue.
The truck appeared to have bullet holes in the doors on the driver’s side and a window was cracked.
The EPS forensics team was on scene.
As of publishing, no information had been released by EPS. This story will be updated when more details become available.
— More to come…
- Man gets 25 years to life for killing woman in car mistakenly in his driveway
- ‘Very traumatized’: Arrest made in case of Toronto senior shot in the face with pellet gun
- ‘Write it off’: Why Ontario woman wishes police never found her stolen car
- Quebec drug war: alleged right-hand man of street gang leader arrested in Europe
Comments