Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a gunfire exchange in the city’s west end earlier this week now faces several charges in the case, including attempted murder.
Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Donald Avenue just before noon on Wednesday.
They say two groups of individuals exchanged gunfire across Keele Street, in front of a high school.
Police say a 31-year-old woman was driving by in a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire and a 17-year-old boy was also shot. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the teen has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, among other charges.
They say another person arrested at the scene was later released and they don’t have descriptions of the outstanding suspects.
