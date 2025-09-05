Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy who was injured in a gunfire exchange in the city’s west end earlier this week now faces several charges in the case, including attempted murder.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Donald Avenue just before noon on Wednesday.

They say two groups of individuals exchanged gunfire across Keele Street, in front of a high school.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was driving by in a vehicle when she was struck by gunfire and a 17-year-old boy was also shot. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the teen has since been arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, among other charges.

They say another person arrested at the scene was later released and they don’t have descriptions of the outstanding suspects.