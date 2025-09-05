Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec government says it has recovered $200 million from Northvolt loan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec admits $270 million of taxpayer money invested in Northvolt a failure '
Quebec admits $270 million of taxpayer money invested in Northvolt a failure 
Related: Quebec admits $270 million of taxpayer money invested in Northvolt a failure – Mar 27, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Quebec government says it has recovered nearly $200 million on its loan to the North American branch of battery maker Northvolt.

The money comes from bank accounts belonging to Northvolt that were frozen after its Swedish parent company declared bankruptcy in March.

Quebec announced this week it would provide no more funding for the project and is now trying to recover a $240-million guaranteed loan that allowed Northvolt to purchase land for a battery plant near Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government is asking Quebec Superior Court to declare the company insolvent and authorize a process for the sale or repossession of the land.

Trending Now

Quebec has already lost a $270-million investment in the parent company, and says the debt on the loan is now worth $260 million with interest.

The battery project was once hailed as the largest private investment in Quebec’s history, but construction on the plant never got beyond preparatory stages.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices