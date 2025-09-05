Early intervention can make ‘huge impact’ on Parkinson’s patients despite long Manitoba wait times

Send this page to someone via email

Experts tasked with helping Manitobans living with Parkinson’s disease say long wait times are making patients’ journeys more difficult than they have to be.

The disease, which is caused by a lack of dopamine, starts slowly and worsens over time, but a doctor with Winnipeg’s Movement Disorder Clinic says it’s treatable — and that family doctors can help by diagnosing and treating rather than just referring to experts.

“There are medications that work very well to replace the dopamine,” Dr. Doug Hobson told 680 CJOB’s The News.

“They help the symptoms. They don’t, unfortunately, slow down the fact that this is a progressive disease over the years, but they can make a huge impact early on in the quality of life of the patients.”

Manitobans suspected of having Parkinson’s have to wait an average of 18 months to see a neurologist and get treatment — a large increase from the initial four months when the clinic first opened almost 20 years ago, Hobson said.

Doctors Manitoba says it’s working with family doctors to make sure patients are getting treatment in the meantime.

“Hearing about long wait times to diagnose and treat a serious condition like Parkinson’s is very concerning for physicians,” a spokesperson for Doctors Manitoba told 680 CJOB in a statement.

“Manitoba has the second-biggest doctor shortage in Canada, and despite the hard work of the physicians we do have, Manitobans still face unreasonably long wait times in many areas, including neurology.

“We have followed up and will share information with family physicians to ensure they are aware of the delays, and have guidance from neurologists about managing patients’ care while they wait for a specialist appointment.”

Hobson said he supports family doctors starting patients off on medication while they’re waiting to see a specialist.

“We’re quite comfortable with family physicians initiating medication gradually, and watching for potential side effects,” he said.

“And then (specialists) seeing the patient later, we’ll be able to make the diagnosis — and we’ll also have the benefit of knowing how well they’re responding to the medication.”

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says it’s looking to expand capacity and reduce wait times for Parkinson’s patients.