Elementary school teacher in London, Ont., charged in alleged sex assault of student: police

A London, Ont., elementary school teacher is facing sexual assault charges after police allege he groomed and assaulted a student.

In August, London police received a report that a teacher at Bonaventure Meadows Public School had sexually assaulted a student between January and June of this year.

Investigators say they learned that the teacher began emailing a school-aged girl in January and that in April, the man brought her to his residence, where he sexually assaulted her.

Additionally, they allege that in June, the man touched her inappropriately while at school.

Jamie Cain, 43, of London, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and luring a person under the age of 16 by means of telecommunication.

The accused appeared in London court on Aug. 29 and was released from custody. He is scheduled to reappear in London court on Sept. 22.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information in relation to this investigation, or if they know of similar incidents involving the accused.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service or Crime Stoppers.