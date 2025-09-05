Homecoming game ahead for USask Huskies football team following Week 1 win

The University of Saskatchewan Huskies weren’t perfect in their first week of the Canada West football season, but it was good enough to get the job done.

Now, the Huskies have returned home to Saskatoon and their home field at Griffiths Stadium for what they anticipate will be a sold-out atmosphere on Friday night for their annual homecoming game.

Having played in four of them over his career with the Huskies, fifth-year receiver Rhett Vavra said it’s a night everyone in the locker room looks forward to.

“Obviously, we try to look week by week, game by game,” Vavra said. “But homecoming is one to look out for. Lots of people in the stands, friends and family, there’s a lot more hype around the homecoming here, especially in (Saskatchewan). We do football different around here.”

The Huskies will look to move to 2-0 on the Canada West season following their home opener against the UBC Thunderbirds, after earning a 29-20 victory over the Alberta Golden Bears in their Week 1 contest on the road last Friday.

Saskatchewan’s victory was led by a memorable performance by star fifth-year linebacker Seth Hundeby, who recorded five and a half tackles against the Golden Bears.

However, his most iconic moment came in the second quarter, as the Huskies trailed Alberta 10-7, with an interception off the Golden Bears’ Eli Hetlinger, which was returned 46 yards for the pick-six touchdown.

The play remarkably served as the first Canada West interception in the Saskatchewan Roughriders prospect’s career.

“I have to shout out (defensive lineman) Charlie Parks, he definitely helped me get into the end zone there with a hit on the quarterback, making it a little easier for me to run straight,” Hundeby said. “It felt like it happened really slow with the ball in the air, but then all of a sudden it was happening really fast.

“As a fifth-year not having one, it was really fun having one of those under my belt.”

Watching from the sideline as his longtime teammate celebrated a game-shifting touchdown, Vavra said it was a special moment to see Hundeby rewarded.

“I didn’t know it was his first interception, I was like, ‘Oh wow,'” Vavra said. “To take that to the crib, that’s Seth Hundeby for sure. He spammed all of the emote (celebrations), I think I saw three or four come out there. Good for him and I hope he does it again this weekend.”

Hundeby was recognized by the conference for his stellar Week 1 performance as well, as he was named Canada West defensive player of the week on Monday.

3:04 Huskies football veteran team ready for 2025 home opener

The honour didn’t come as a surprise to Huskies head coach Scott Flory.

“He’s a fifth-year, he’s a captain, he’s a leader, he’s an incredible football player, he’s a great young man,” Flory said. “He’s a high-energy kid and is flying around. The part that I love the most about Seth, especially this year, he’s having fun out there every opportunity. He just brings so much energy and so much positivity that it’s just infectious.”

Facing an early 10-0 deficit to the Golden Bears, the Huskies were able to rally, with Ryker Frank coming through with a pair of receiving touchdowns, as well as a third-quarter score from Vavra to secure the win.

Finding a path to victory despite being dug into an early hole, Hundeby said that determination will serve them well as they get ready to face another nationally ranked team in UBC.

“It’s installed with us from the coaching staff down,” Hundeby said. “Play by play, it doesn’t really matter if we’re down by 40 (points) or up by 40 (points), we’re going to give them our best shot every single play, every single snap. It doesn’t matter if there’s a blown play or a really great play, next one line it up and let’s do it again.”

Just over two weeks ago, the Huskies and Thunderbirds met in pre-season action at Griffiths Stadium in a game that saw Saskatchewan leading 18-2 at halftime before the remainder of the game was cancelled due to severe weather in the area.

Friday’s stakes will be much different, however, as the Huskies get ready to run out of the tunnel in front of thousands of ravenous fans sporting green and white for what is often their highest-attended regular-season game of the year.

“I know it’s going to be sold out on Friday night and it’s going to be a great night for football,” Flory said. “They’re just such a wind at our back, wind at our sails there, the fans. Just what they do and the energy that this stadium creates for our guys, it’s awesome and we’re looking forward to Friday night.”

Ranked seventh overall across U Sports, the Huskies will battle the eighth-ranked Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. on Friday at Griffiths Stadium.