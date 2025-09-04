Saskatchewan Rattlers moving ahead without team president Lee Genier

Send this page to someone via email

After a third straight season outside of the Canadian Elite Basketball League playoff picture, the Saskatchewan Rattlers have made a significant change at the executive level.

Following a decision by Richard Petko and Canadian Basketball Ventures, the corporate entity which owns the CEBL club, it was announced that Rattlers team president Lee Genier would not have his contract renewed for the 2026 season.

Speaking to Genier just days after the announcement, it was a decision which didn’t come as a major shock.

“My contract officially ended on midnight on Aug. 31,” said Genier. “I knew about it in advance, obviously had some discussions with ownership at Championship Weekend. Since the news has been announced, my phone has not stopped going. Just an outpouring from fans, sponsors, just people in the industry.”

Genier has spent the last two seasons at the helm of the Rattlers organization, overseeing all basketball and business operations in his second stint with the club.

Originally hired by the Rattlers in 2018 to serve as team president and at one point CEBL chief operating officer for western operations, Genier helped guide Saskatchewan to the league’s inaugural championship in 2019.

After leaving the organization a year later in 2020, he was hired back on as Rattlers president in the 2024 off-season as part of a two-year contract.

It’s a contract which he knew had a chance of not being renewed as the 2025 season went along.

“The uncertainty is always a little daunting for sure,” said Genier. “Just having some prior conversations, just understanding that there are both sides of that ledger as well. If you’re not in renewal discussions, you kind of understand that this contract is probably going to end.”

In a press release on Tuesday, Canadian Basketball Ventures thanked Genier for his contributions to the club as they now chart a new path forward.

“Lee has been pivotal in shaping the Rattlers since the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s (CEBL) inception in 2019,” the statement read. “His leadership, vision, and unwavering dedication have helped build a strong foundation for professional basketball in Saskatchewan and have fostered meaningful connections with fans and the broader Saskatoon community.

“CBV and the Rattlers sincerely thank Lee for his impactful leadership and many contributions. We wish him continued success and fulfillment in his future endeavours.”

According to Genier, the Rattlers were able to form new connections with the Saskatchewan business community over his second stint with the club and saw the franchise break their single-game attendance record on June 8. with 3,518 fans taking in a 101-76 loss to the Vancouver Bandits at SaskTel Centre.

On the court, however, it was a struggle to earn wins with the Rattlers missing playoffs in both years of Genier’s tenue, posting a combined record of 13-31.

“I would have loved to have more wins for sure, that was frustrating,” said Genier. “But we’re in the entertainment business, fans have been great and our games have been really exciting. That was really a lot of fun, connecting with new players as well.”

As for what’s next, Genier said he’ll be taking some personal time over the next few months to decide his next options, adding he’s received a handful of offers.

Spending significant amounts of time around the Rattlers and the Saskatchewan Rush of the National Lacrosse League, he isn’t ruling out staying involved in the Saskatchewan sports community moving forward.

“It’s the best fans around,” said Genier. “They’re just so passionate and I’ll always be cheering alongside with them. I wish them all the best in the future, keep cheering and keep supporting the Rattlers.”

No announcements have been made by the Rattlers or Canadian Basketball Ventures when it comes to either general manager Barry Rawlyk or first-year head coach Eric Magdanz regarding their contract situations for the 2026 CEBL season.