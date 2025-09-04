Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen to miss Banjo Bowl rematch

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Banjo Bowl is still 48 hours away, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have already ruled out receiver Dalton Schoen for the rematch against the Saskatchewan Roughriders after just returning last game.

Schoen missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday with a knee injury after he appeared to come up limping late in the Labour Day Classic on a two-point convert attempt. It was his first game back in the lineup after missing the previous six games, also with a knee injury. Schoen also sat out for all but three games in the 2024 season with another knee injury.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In five games this season, Schoen has 22 catches for 255 yards with two touchdowns.

The Bombers could replace Schoen in the starting lineup with either Ontaria Wilson, Cam Echols, or Joey Corcoran. But Wilson has had only two practices with the team since returning from the NFL.

Story continues below advertisement

The club held their final full practice of the week behind closed doors, but according to the official injury report, defensive backs Redha Kramdi (ankle) and Nick Hallett (head/eye) were both full participants after recently missing time with injuries. Both players are listed as questionable to return to the lineup on Saturday.

Offensive lineman Gabe Wallace is also questionable after getting nicked up in practice earlier in the week. He was being limited by a hip injury in Thursday’s practice.

Defensive back Jamal Parker (calf), receiver Jerreth Sterns (shoulder), and defensive lineman Tanner Schmekel (leg) all won’t play in the Banjo Bowl due to injuries.

The 6-5 Bombers host the West Division leading Riders on Saturday starting at 3:00 pm at Princess Auto Stadium. The game is already sold out.