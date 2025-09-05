Menu

Canada

Ontario breaks ground on 1st Scarborough Subway Extension station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 5, 2025 6:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford says a Scarborough subway line ‘could have been done many, many years ago’ with provincial support'
Ford says a Scarborough subway line ‘could have been done many, many years ago’ with provincial support
RELATED: Ford says a Scarborough subway line 'could have been done many, many years ago' with provincial support – Jul 25, 2023
The Ford government says it has taken the next steps on its Scarborough Subway Extension, with ground set to be broken on the first of three underground stations along the route.

On Friday, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are all set to attend a ceremony to acknowledge the landmark at Scarborough Centre Station.

“The Scarborough Subway Extension will be a gamechanger for the people of Scarborough, making it easier than ever before for commuters to get around quickly and conveniently,” Sarkaria said in a statement.

The Scarborough Subway Extension was first announced in 2019 as part of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s “transportation vision,” alongside projects like the Ontario Line and an extension to the Eglinton Crosstown West.

The three-stop underground route effectively replaces the now-shuttered Scarborough RT and takes the subway almost eight km further into Scarborough.

The Scarborough Centre Station, the first of the three to begin major construction, will accommodate 10,000 passengers and more than 7,000 transfers during peak periods once it is complete, the province said.

The opening date announced for the Scarborough Subway Extension when it was launched was 2030.

Its cost recently increased to $10.2 billion, after new contracts were penned.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

