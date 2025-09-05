Ontario breaks ground on 1st Scarborough Subway Extension station

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government says it has taken the next steps on its Scarborough Subway Extension, with ground set to be broken on the first of three underground stations along the route.

On Friday, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow are all set to attend a ceremony to acknowledge the landmark at Scarborough Centre Station.

“The Scarborough Subway Extension will be a gamechanger for the people of Scarborough, making it easier than ever before for commuters to get around quickly and conveniently,” Sarkaria said in a statement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Scarborough Subway Extension was first announced in 2019 as part of Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s “transportation vision,” alongside projects like the Ontario Line and an extension to the Eglinton Crosstown West.

The three-stop underground route effectively replaces the now-shuttered Scarborough RT and takes the subway almost eight km further into Scarborough.

Story continues below advertisement

The Scarborough Centre Station, the first of the three to begin major construction, will accommodate 10,000 passengers and more than 7,000 transfers during peak periods once it is complete, the province said.

The opening date announced for the Scarborough Subway Extension when it was launched was 2030.

Its cost recently increased to $10.2 billion, after new contracts were penned.