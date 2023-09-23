Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TTC throws goodbye party for Scarborough SRT after derailment hastened closure

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2023 11:55 am
A blue train arriving at a station. View image in full screen
Riders wait for an LRT train at a transit station in east-end Toronto on Monday, May 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto’s public transit provider is bidding farewell to one of its most iconic lines on Saturday with a goodbye party in the part of the city the trains served for nearly 40 years.

The Toronto Transit Commission says the Scarborough Rapid Transit line, best known for its blue trains running on elevated tracks, served millions of residents in the city’s east end for 38 years.

It was due to be decommissioned in November, but those plans were moved up after July 24 when the rear car of a train separated from the rest of the vehicle and derailed, sending five people to hospital with minor injuries.

The TTC says Saturday’s goodbye party is partially intended as a nostalgic look back at 1985 when the trains began operations.

Attendees will be able to step on board one of two trains parked at a local station. Musicians and local artists will also be on hand.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A silent auction of SRT parts and memorabilia will raise money for the United Way.

“This is a difficult farewell for all those who relied on the Scarborough RT,” said Mayor Olivia Chow, who will attend Saturday’s event.

“Like so many people in Toronto, I have fond memories of riding the iconic blue trains, high above the ground with panoramic views of Scarborough. Although its journey did not end the way we had hoped, this farewell event is a wonderful opportunity to pay tribute to the rapid transit line that served Scarborough so well.”

More on Toronto
Toronto Transit CommissionOlivia Chowscarborough rapid transitSRTblue train goodbye partyscarborough derailmentscarborough ttcscarborough ttc goodbye party
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices