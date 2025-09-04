Proline bettors ride with Stampeders on Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

The majority of Proline bettors were firmly on the Calgary Stampeders’ bandwagon on Labour Day.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 65 per cent of Proline players backed Calgary’s 28-7 win over Edmonton at McMahon Stadium despite the Elks heading into the contest riding a three-game win streak.

Earlier on Monday, the Toronto Argonauts rallied to beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 35-33 on Lirim Hajrullahu’s 11-yard field goal on the game’s final play. But only 46 per cent of Proline players backed the visitors.

On Friday night, 51 per cent of players had the Saskatchewan Roughriders downing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 34-30.

Last week, the Toronto Blue Jays split their six games. After winning two of three versus the Minnesota Twins, the squad dropped two of three versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers earned a 7-2 win Friday night, with only 47 per cent of Proline players backing Milwaukee. Even fewer (29 per cent) backed the Brewers’ runline of +1.5 runs but 82 per cent took the over at 7.5. The following day, Milwaukee earned a 4-1 victory, with 60 per cent backing the winners.

Just 35 per cent backed Milwaukee’s runline of +1.5 and 24 per cent had the under at 8.5.

On Sunday, Toronto avoided the series sweep with an 8-4 win. A solid 68 per cent of players backed the Jays while 47 per cent had them at +1.5 runs.

The U.S. college football season is underway with the Ohio State Buckeyes earning a 14-7 win over the Texas Longhorns. Just 36 per cent of bettors backed OSU.

The third-ranked LSU Tigers defeated the No. 8 Clemson Tigers 17-10, a result that only 26 per cent of players backed. Yet only eight per cent of Proline bettors backed the Florida State Seminoles’ 31-17 upset over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Meanwhile, 33 per cent of players backed the Miami Hurricanes’ 27-24 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.